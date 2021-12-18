Cynthia Payne Neuner left us on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. On Valentine’s Day 1958, Cindy came into the world bringing love and joy to her parents, Thomas A. (d.) and Ruth (Jones) Payne. On a beautiful May afternoon, she married Larry A Neuner, sharing 43 years together. They were completely devoted to one another and had a love most only read about. If you saw Cindy, you saw Larry. Cindy loved life and was involved in fundraisers for St. Jude, attended Blessed Mother and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. She was a blessing to her husband, her parents, her siblings, and an inspiration to those who knew her.
At 10 years of age, Cindy was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia and received treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Through extensive research and experimental treatments, Cindy was one of the first children to survive this disease, giving hope to countless others.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Tom Payne; and her nephew, Jonathon Early.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; her mother, Ruth Payne; siblings Tony (Sandy) Payne of Winchester, Ohio, Jerry Payne of Utica, Rod Payne of Fort Branch, Indiana, Ken (Renee) Payne of Tell City, Indiana, Charlotte (Roy) Benningfield of Rockport, Indiana, and Sharon (Rick) Early of Utica; her sister-in-laws, Greta Payne, Carola Payne and Angela Payne; along with numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation begins 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, Hospice of Owensboro or your favorite charity.
