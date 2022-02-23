Cynthia Renee Thurman, 68, passed away peacefully at home encircled by family on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Owensboro. She was born November 27, 1953, to the late William Franklin Roberts and Mary Lillian DeWitt Roberts.
She grew up as a member of the Cloverport Baptist Church. She worked at Lone Star Pizza and Tindall Personal Care Home, where she made many special friends. After raising three children, she returned to school and earned her LPN license. She worked in the health care profession for many years on the rehab floor at OMHS. Many nurses and patients recall the excellent care she provided. She loved spending time with her family, who could always count on her to bring laughter to every gathering. Some of her favorite things were cooking and eating comfort food, Paula Dean, Coca-Cola, and watching Andy Griffith and sitcoms.
Left to mourn her passing is son, Jeremy Thurman (Danielle); two daughters, Amy Leigh Haycraft (Bryan) and Ashley Renee Garcia (Jack); brother, Joshua Roberts (Lori Beth); and her sister, Lisa Newby (Darrell). She adored her grandchildren, Megan Bevil (Jake), Madison Haycraft, Taylor Thurman, Keira Thurman, Claire Lewis, Mason McElwain, Hayden McElwain, and her many nieces and nephews. Cynthia will be missed by all.
Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Cloverport Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at the funeral home.
Cloverport Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the family of Cynthia Thurman.
