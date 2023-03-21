Cyntitha “Taffy” M. Taylor, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born Dec. 10, 1943, to the late Otto Roberts, Sr. and Guyola Knight Roberts. Taffy was a graduate of Daviess County High School, class of 1961, and she attended Brescia College. She drove a school bus most of her working days and retired in 2008. Her hobby was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Taffy was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church before COVID and illness prevented her from attending.
In addition to her parents, Cyntitha also was preceded in death by her five siblings, Otto Roberts, Jr., Jessie Rafferty, Virginia Roberts, Betty Henderson, and Bobby Jack Roberts.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children, Wayne Taylor of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Rod Taylor, Tammy Huff (Bobby), and Chris Taylor (Robin), all of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Bobby Huff (Katlyn), Christopher Taylor, Mallery Berry (Derek), Andrea Edge (Blake), Tara Sanders (Andy), and Erin Taylor (Tyler Carter); and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2023, in the Rosehill Chapel of Peace, with Fr. John Vaughan officiating, and the burial following in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Cyntitha Taylor, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for Taffy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
