Cyril Thomas “Tom” Gardner, 76, loving husband, father, and Papaw, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1943, in Grayson County. Tom graduated from Southern High School in Louisville and married the love of his life, Mary Anne Beard one year before enlisting in the U. S. Army where he served in Vietnam. After serving his country for three years, Tom spent the next 44 years as an electronic technician, working for General Electric in Louisville, Gardner Appliance Service, and Green River Appliance in Owensboro.
Tom was an active member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and spent many hours volunteering at Dream Riders of Kentucky. While he enjoyed nature, running, exercising with friends, and boating, his greatest love was his family. His positive outlook on life, his patience, his exemplary work ethic, his kind heart, and his gentle spirit were just a few of the many gifts he shared with everyone he met.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Phillip, Marty, and Roger Gardner.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Mary Anne; daughter, Susanne Story (Jon); son, Benjamin Gardner (Kristy); grandchildren, Olivia Story, Allison Story, Brandon Gardner, Lydia Gardner, Mason Gardner, and Abby Murphy, and great-grandson, Hudson Story. He is also survived by brother, Frank Gardner; sister, Brenda Davis, sisters-in-law, Carolyn Wilcheck, Pat Bissinger, Bonnie Gedney, and Bonnie Gardner, along with several special nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass for Tom Gardner will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dream Riders of Kentucky, 4705 Winkler Road, Philpot, KY 42366. Memories and condolences to the family of Tom Gardner can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
