MOUNT WASHINGTON — D. Bennie Laster, formerly of Greenville, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home surrounded by his family following a very aggressive diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was born Dec. 15, 1944, to the late George and Hazel McGhee Laster in Greenville. Ben was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He retired in 2011 as a Finance Business Manager for Mansfield GMC/Buick Dealership in Greenville.
Ben and his spouse, Sandy, relocated to Mount Washington in July 2015, and they shared a home with their 1-year-old furbaby and Ben’s right arm, Zacchaeus. The couple enjoyed traveling and was planning several places to visit following Sandy’s plans to retire late this year. Ben was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and served in the U.S. Army.
Ben is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy McKinney-Laster of Mount Washington; his sons, Dr. Kyle (Valarie) McKinney of Lexington and Derek Benjamin Laster of Lawrenceburg; Kyle’s children, EmmaClaire Alexis McKinney and Mason Hunter McKinney, both of Lexington; two daughters from a previous marriage, Shara Smith and Marisha Nolen, and their children, Bayley Russell, William Myers, Reese Smith and Preston Adler; a brother, John Laster of Greenville; mother-in-law Edna Lee McKinney of Greenville; brothers-in-law Jon (Belinda) McKinney of Ennis and Eric (Deanna) McKinney of Greenville; sisters-in-law Donna (Larry) Jackson of St. Louis, Debby Walker of Greenville and Janet (Jonathan) Steele of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.
Ben and Sandy had already begun to search for a home in or around Lexington, as they had planned to move when they were both retired, to be near family and to make it their final resting place. He was very loved and will forever be in our hearts and on our minds. Private services will be held. Online condolences may be made at clarklegacy
