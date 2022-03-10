D. Jean Shelton Wilson, 86, of Owensboro, died on March 9, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on August 23, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Chester H. Shelton and Daisy Gatewood Shelton. Jean was a member of Southside Church of Christ, where she had at one time taught Bible classes. On October 4, 1952, she married Sherman Allen Wilson, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2013. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, they visited all 50 states and traveled throughout the world. Jean’s main interest, after God and church, was her family. When her children were growing up, she spent time as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Den Mother, and was active in PTA at their schools. She later enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s ballgames and events.
In 1973, she started Girl Friday-Man Friday Temporary Help Service, which she operated until 2002. In 1988, she and her daughter, Kim, opened Kiddie Kollege Childcare Center, which they operated until 1996. She also held real estate and casualty and property insurance licenses. Jean served on the boards of the Arthritis Foundation and Theater Workshop of Owensboro. She was in many productions at Theater Workshop including Aunt Eller in “Oklahoma.” Jean and her husband, Sherman, worked on many summer musicals. She enjoyed reading and needlework.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Shelton; brother-in-law, Charles Carman; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Carman Morris.
She is survived by four children, Kerry (Sheila) Wilson, Dennis (Paula) Wilson, Cyndi (Bill) Wickerham, and Kim Wilhoite; 13 grandchildren, Christopher Wilson and Elizabeth Warnock, Matt, Melissa, Myron, Mayerly and Paola Wilson, Wilson, Coulter and Tyler Wickerham, Madelynne Tramill, Morgan Hayden, and Moriah Wilhoite; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Jerry) Maddox and Judith (Charles) Reeves; sister-in-law, Judy Shelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at noon on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.
Online messages of condolence may be at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented