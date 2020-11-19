D.L. Mercer, 91, of Philpot, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. He was born in Breckenridge County to the late William J. and Milady O. Royalty Mercer. Mr. Mercer was a self-employed carpenter and farmer. He thoroughly enjoyed his horses, raising cattle and hunting. D.L. was an active member of Southside Wesleyan Church for 67 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Margie Poole Mercer, in 2009; and a son, the Rev. David Mercer.
Mr. Mercer is survived by children Becky (Herbert) Gibbs of Philpot, Carol (the Rev. Tim) Wright of Louisville, Tim (Kim) Mercer of Philpot and Jeff (Karen) Mercer of Louisville; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister Nora Dean Johnson; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held. Entombment will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to King’s Table Food Pantry, c/o Southside Wesleyan Church, 2804 Veach Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of D.L. Mercer may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
