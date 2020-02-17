HARTFORD — D.M. Cooper ll, affectionately known as D, 66, of Hartford, passed away suddenly Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 15, 1954, in Hartford, to the late Donald M. Cooper and Shirley Moseley Cooper. He was a member of Hartford Christian Church. D.M. also loved milkshakes, being around children and animals.
D.M. is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a loving church family.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Hartford Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Hartford Christian Church. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
A special thank you to Home Sweet Home Care and special caretakers Ashley Ashby, Bethany David, and Charlene Walker.
Miller Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Cooper.
