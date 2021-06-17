Dale Chapman, 79, of Philpot, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 27, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Owen and Imogene Childers Chapman. Dale was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Dale lived out of state for a while, having worked for Niagara Chemical Co. After moving back to Kentucky, he went to work for the former Cardinal Federal Bank as an appraiser and then established and ran his own appraisal company for approximately 15 years until his retirement. After retiring, he returned to his love of farming to the family farm, where he raised Hereford cattle. Dale also loved gardening, growing hay for his cattle, sitting on his deck at the house and watching the crops grow and his cattle roaming the fields.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, James and Larry Chapman.
Dale is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nana Onstott Chapman; his daughter, Lisa Chapman of Bowling Green; a brother, Jerry Chapman and wife Judy of Greenwood, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Dale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church in Daviess County with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Baptist Church or to Bethabara Baptist Church.
