KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Dale Everett Mapes, 79, of the 100 block of Austin Ryan Drive in Kingsland, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Dale was born in Akron, Ohio Oct. 22, 1943, to parents, Irene and Carl Mapes. Dale retired as vice president of Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, and as the regional vice president of the Sisters of Mercy Health Care System. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and followed up with an MBA from The University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Dale participated in all sports in high school and was a star athlete. He remained a sports enthusiast always and followed all of the Notre Dame teams throughout his life, attending many football games in South Bend, Indiana. Dale taught college courses in hospital administration and mentored several students. He has been published in hospital journals and has spoken at many seminars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Ella Hakanson O’Bryan (Joseph).
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Virginia Hayden Mapes; stepsons, Lee Hakanson (Jackie) and Luke Hakanson (Danica); sister, Denise Mapes Nettle and her children, Melissa Mapes and Ryan Mapes; and grandchildren, Maddie Hakanson Rettie (Christian), Kyle Hakanson, Fiona O’Bryan, Elowen O’Bryan, and Declan O’Bryan.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Allison Memorial Chapel, 10141 Colerain Road, St. Mary’s, Georgia 31558. A gathering will follow at Dale’s home, 177 Austin Ryan Drive in Kingsland, Georgia.
This is a service of celebration and we welcome your attendance and encourage your comments at the service.
We hope you will post your memories to the website, allisonmemorialchapelandfuneralhome.com.
Allison Memorial Chapel in St. Mary’s, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
