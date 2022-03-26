Dale Keller, 69, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at U of L Health Jewish Hospital. He was born on October 20, 1952, in Daviess County to the late James & Connie Keller. Dale retired from Home Depot in 2017 where he was a supervisor. He loved spending time with his grandson, James.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Kathy Keller; daughter, Lindsey (Jordan) Igleheart; grandson, James Head; and his dog, Cody.
There will be no services or visitation, James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented