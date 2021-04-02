FALLS OF ROUGH — Dale Kirk, 67, of Falls of Rough, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at The Heartford House. He was born in Fordsville to the late Conley and Florence Kirk. He was a home builder and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Dale was preceded also in death by a brother, J.R. Kirk.
Dale achieved many things in his life, but his favorite thing to talk about was his grandson, Hunter, who he never let forget how much he loved him. Watching him play hockey and soccer were some of his best memories. He also gained immense joy from being a parent to Melissa and Christopher. He made sure to give them a childhood in which the simple things in life were what they received, and made sure to add a strong dose of love and affection to go along with that. He taught them integrity, how to love all people and be compassionate, no matter someone else’s circumstances, but to always stand up for what was right.
Later in life, Dale went through a rocky period but found himself again through Habitat for Humanity and submerged himself in that. With Habitat, he traveled the world and visited many countries — Romania, South Africa, Mexico and India to name a few. He worked alongside President Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandella, Brad Pitt and Garth Brooks, and although he valued those moments, his favorite ones were visiting people with dirt floors that invited him into their home with love and compassion, just like he would have done if they visited Rough River.
Dale never met a stranger, no matter their language or nationality, he always found a way to communicate with them. He was truly loved all over the world and meant it when he said, “Come to the lake to visit anytime. You’re always welcome.” His annual Fourth of July parties were a true testament of that. Eventually, he got his brother, Sherwood, and sister-in-law, Marsha, involved in Habitat, and they too became a part of the connections he shared across the world.
Dale was highly regarded in the Habitat world and went months ahead of time to prepare for the annual Jimmy Carter Work Project Blitz. Dale selflessly gave so much to so many, never wanting accolades. Although building homes was his trade, building lifelong friendships and connections was his specialty. He leaves a host of cousins, friends and family that will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his children, Melissa Bullington (Alex Wise) and Christopher Kirk, both of Owensboro; a grandson, Hunter Bullington of Owensboro; brothers Sherwood Kirk (Marsha) of Owensboro and Norris Day Kirk of Fordsville; nephew Kevin Kirk (Ziza) of Bowling Green; niece Kimberly Kirk of Eastern Kentucky: and several great nieces and nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Fordsville. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
