BREMEN — Dale Noffsinger, 75, of Bremen, died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 12:50 a.m. at Hillside Center in Madisonville. Mr. Noffsinger was born July 18, 1946, in Greenville. He was a manager at IMI Concrete, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Annie Noffsinger; sisters, Martine Divine, Nell Stewart, and Wanda LaMastus; and brothers, Delford Noffsinger and Keith Noffsinger.
He is survived by his wife, Lila Riggs Noffsinger; son, Matt (Vicky) Noffsinger of Harrodsburg; daughter, Emily (Wesley, Jr.) Capuria of Central City; grandchildren, Josh Noffsinger, Justin Noffsinger, and Jacobi Noffsinger; brother, Terry (Rhonda) Noffsinger of Bremen; sister, Barbara Watson of Gilbert, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City, with Fr. Will Thompson officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Central City on at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. A bereavement dinner will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday following the funeral service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to MCLTDRC (Muhlenberg County Disaster Recovery Fund), c/o Central City Tourism, 200 N. 1st Street, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
