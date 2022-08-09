Dale Otto Brown of Hawesville was born August 13, 1936, in Vandalia, Illinois. He was a member of the Macon County Underwater Search and Recovery Team in Decatur, Illinois from 1963 to 1965. He retired from Southwire Rod & Cable Mill as an electrician after 29 years of service and then returned to work at Century Aluminum for several years before retiring again and was a proud member of USW 9423.
Dale answered two calls in the 85 years he had on this Earth. The first came in 1971 when he answered the call to become a messenger of God and was ordained as a minister by Zion Baptist Church. The second call he answered was when he surrendered the most tenderest of spirits unto God and joined the love of his life in Heaven August 8, 2022. Bro. Brown, as most people knew him, remained delivering sermons from the pulpit of the small white church on the hill in Roseville up until a couple of months ago when he entered the hospital. Even though many of his last sermons were given short of breath, he was of the opinion that if the Lord called him home in the middle of a sermon, what better ending could he ask for. Dale could be counted amongst the most humble, patient, and generous of men. A soul in need could always find that their request never fell on a deaf ear. Our hearts shall remain broken today, but we take comfort in knowing that a much-anticipated reunion was held in Heaven.
Bro. Brown pastored Providence Baptist Church in Ohio County for 13 years and later pastored Roseville Baptist Church for over 30 years.
Dale was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Brown.
He is survived by his five sons, Tony (Bambi) Brown of Hawesville, Monty Brown of Clark, Missouri, Chris Brown of Hawesville, Randy (Leslie) Brown of Sturgeon, Missouri, and Eric (Cindy) Brown of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jamie Stephens, Ben Brown, Manda Brown, Misty Brown, Justin Brown, Haven Brown, Tim Brown, Crystal Bernardi, Tristan Halper, Nicole Brown, Aaron Brown, Bryanna Phillips, Sarah Brown, Kevin Brown and Catherine Brown; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, which is open to all. A private funeral service will be held Thursday for family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude or Kentucky Sunrise Children’s Services.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
