GREENVILLE — Dale Ream Lovell of Greenville passed peacefully Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was a farmer, rancher, husband, father, and Pop. He was the third of five children born to Bill and Gertie Lovell May 18, 1942, in Morganfield. At the age of 16, he worked on the family farm when his father passed away unexpectedly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Pfingston, and a brother, Larry Lovell.
Dale graduated from Morganfield High School in 1960 as the president and valedictorian of his class. He continued his education at the University of Kentucky where he earned a bachelor of science in agricultural education and a master of science in reproductive physiology. Realizing his vast knowledge of agriculture and passion for research and results, he was hired by UK in 1965 as their beef herdsman and Professor of Beef Science and Reproductive Physiology. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Karen (Mullins), and together they raised a family that Pop considered to be his highest and proudest accomplishment, and he loved them without parallel. Their four children and twelve grandchildren include Luke (wife, Rosi, and children, Maddie, Hank, Baalu, Henry, and Charlie) of Beechmont, Nathan (wife, Shelley, and children, Mason and Audrey) of Greenville, Hannah (husband, Greg Clifton, and children, Libby and Jack) of Morganfield, and Justin (wife, Kristen, and children, Annika, Adreonna, and Sawyer) of LaFontaine, Indiana. Survivors also include his sister, Brenda (Gary) Stenger of Morganfield; his brother, Hoppy (Kathy) Lovell of Glasgow; and mother-in-law, Margaret Mullins of Jamestown.
Pop worked for UK for 12 years, and in 1977, moved to Muhlenberg County to manage Long Creek Farm, primarily producing beef cattle and tobacco. He also raised and trained American Quarter Horses. The horses Pop started were a reflection of the man himself, quiet, intelligent, and ready to work. In 1989, he served as the president of the KY Cattlemen’s Association, and he was a trustee on the National Livestock and Meat Board from 1986 to 1990. Upon his “retirement”, he and Karen purchased their own piece of paradise, Twin Falls Farm, where Pop ran sheep, grew sweet corn and strawberries, and grew some of the best alfalfa hay in the state; his grandkids have the blue ribbons to prove it.
While his knowledge and consult were often requested from fellow farmers throughout the agriculture community, Pop never sought recognition or compensation for his efforts. Nonetheless, friends and neighbors were often stopping by with gifts of appreciation in the form of produce or baked goods or a mess of fresh fish. He was a master of observation, and he marveled at God’s everyday miracles. This was apparent every time Pop delivered a prayer before a meal, his words often landing more like a story of gratitude than a request for anything more than the health of his family and country.
A memorial service, open to all friends of the family, celebrating a life well lived, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rosewood Farms, 295 Gene Jones Road, Greenville. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until the service time Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, 719 Dolan Lane, Lexington, KY 40511 or to Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation Youth Scholarship, 176 Pasadena Drive, Lexington, KY 40503.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented