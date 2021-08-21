Dale Robinson, 68, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Opal Mae Robinson; and a brother, Irvin Robinson Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Mickey (Jeff) Schroader of Hartford; two grandchildren, Kayla Robertson and Tyler (Felecia) Robertson; three great-grandchildren, Kayleith Allen, Hazel Ann Robertson and Granger Robertson; brother Richard (Nene) Robinson of Owensboro; and sisters Ruby Oliver and Jean Clarke, both of Owensboro, Carolyn (Fred) Young of Pleasant Ridge and Shelly (Alan) Ezelle of Whitesville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests that masks are required for the visitation and funeral service.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
