Dale "Toby" Henderson, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home. He was born April 18, 1971, in Breckinridge County to Lester "Tody" M. Henderson and Ann Smiley Henderson. He was employed at Hermitage Care & Rehab Center for more than 25 years where he worked as a CNA. Toby was a member of GracePoint Church and a graduate of Apollo High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester "Tody" M. Henderson; and a sister, Jamie Henderson Devine on April 25, 2018.
Survivors include his mother, Ann Henderson of Owensboro; sisters Greta Hardman of Owensboro and Jeana Ballow of Jasper, Indiana; brother John Henderson of Owensboro; and eight nieces and nephews, Cody Henderson, Jonathan Hardman, Michael Ballow, Dakota Ballow, Leslie Mehlbauer, Hunter Henderson, Dallas Barnett and Emily Barnett.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial follows in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented