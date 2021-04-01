Dale Wayne Evitts, 61, of Owensboro, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home. He was a computer programmer for Sumitomo Wiring Co.
He is survived by his brother, Charles Mitchell Evitts; and sister Pamela Camara.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Lewisburg Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
