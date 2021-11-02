BERKLEY, CA — Dale Wayne Robinson, 84, of Berkeley, California, passed away on Oct. 22 from complications related to a stroke and other health issues.
Dale was born Sept.14, 1937, in Grandview, Indiana to the late Charles Kermit and Lois Lovell Robinson.
Dale was an excellent student in high school. He held the distinction of winning the first silver medal ever won by a Rockport High School student in a state academic competition.
Dale worked at the Grandview Public Library during high school as a helper to the librarian. He graduated from Indiana University with a B.A. degree in English. Dale was an avid reader and excellent writer. Dale often wrote letters to the editor giving a liberal point of view to political controversy at the time. He taught school in Paoli, Indiana for two years before moving to Indianapolis to work as a caseworker for the City of Indianapolis. Dale then moved to Berkeley, California where he served as a social worker for the City of San Francisco for 25 years. He was elected president of the local Social Workers Union and served as chief negotiator for many years until his retirement in 1998.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Lois Robinson and infant brother, Larry.
He is survived by his brothers, Jack R. Robinson (Donna) of Rockport, Indiana; H. Mike Robinson (Cheri) of Owensboro; Mark R. Robinson (Maura) of Evansville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Care was given by Tulip Crematory of California. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Contributions in sympathy may be given to the Grandview Library, 403 Main St. Grandview, IN 47615, or the Spencer County Historical Society, Rockport Library, 210 Walnut St., Rockport IN 47635.
