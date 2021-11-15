Dallas E. Bratton, 77, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, November 12th, 2021 at Golden Living Center Woodbridge in Evansville. He was born on Sunday, September 3rd, 1944 in Washington, Indiana.
Those left to cherish his memories include daughters, Mindy (Paul) Salsi and Kara (Chris) Westerfield; grandchildren, Madison Westerfield, Mary-Katherine Westerfield, Isabella Westerfield, and Aidan Salsi; sister, Connie (Ronnie) Catt; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Forrest Bratton and his mother, Ruth Edwards Bratton.
Dallas Bratton was a Brescia graduate. He served many roles in his lifetime including accountant and long-haul truck driver. Dallas enjoyed restoring, driving, and reading about antique cars. His Austin Healey was his absolute favorite.
A funeral service is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday November 16, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. The family request mask to be worn. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org).
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Dallas E. Bratton and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
