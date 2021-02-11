BREMEN — Dallas Gilbert, 90, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was a heavy equipment operator for Peabody Star Coal Mines, served in the U.S. Army and was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Wilson Gilbert; and daughter Vicky Whittinghill.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented