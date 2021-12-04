LIVERMORE — Dallas R. Dickerson, 57, of Livermore, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home.
Survivors include a son, Dallas Dickerson Jr.; daughters Natalie Chambers and Sarah Dickerson; and brothers Mike Dickerson and George Robert Morris.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Dallas R. Dickerson Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
