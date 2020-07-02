HAWESVILLE — Dallas Ray Burden, 68, of Hawesville, passed away June 28, 2020, at his home. He was born in Muhlenburg County on Jan. 25, 1952, to Charles and Alice Reed Burden. He was a laborer for Laborers Local 561 years ago, worked for Yager’s for several years and was currently working for G & N Trucking. He enjoyed working on race cars. Dallas was preceded in death by his father, Charles Burden; his brother, William Burden; and a brother-in-law, Billy Blake.
Survivors include his mother, Alice Burden; his children, Regina Burden, Carmen Smith, Ashley Burden, Charlie Burden, Brandon Anderson, Cody Burden and Tyler Burden; his sister, Joyce Blake; 19 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Dallas Burden will be private. Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville has been entrusted with care. Share your memories and condolences with Dallas’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
