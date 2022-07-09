OWENSBORO — Dalsie G. Sartain, 90, of Owensboro, formerly of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Heartford House. Dalsie Gertrude Bishop was born November 11, 1931, in McLean County to the late Roy and Ruby Swift Bishop and was married to Lindel Otis Sartain until his death February 5, 2003. She was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her family. Dalsie was the former owner and operator of Genos Pizza in Livermore.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kevin Withers; brothers, Charles Bishop, Allen Ray Bishop, and Bobby Bishop; and sister, Patsy Johnson.
Survivors include three daughters, Tresia Withers of Livermore, Debra Menser of South Carrolton, and Vickie Humphrey of Owensboro; brothers, Roy Bishop, Jr. of Sacramento and Terry Jet Bishop of Bremen; sisters, Eura Lee Bishop of Island, Mary Ann of Russellville, and Sarah Slinker of Bremen; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Friends may visit with Dalsie’s family from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore.
Dalsie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Dalsie G. Sartain family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church, P. O. Box 382, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Dalsie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented