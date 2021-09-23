HARTFORD — Dalton Lee Chinn, 21, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Belton. He was born Dec. 30, 1999, in Owensboro to Scott and Amber Himes Chinn.
Dalton was assistant manager at Tractor Supply in Owensboro and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dalton was a very tender-hearted, kind and loving person and was always ready to help anyone. He loved video games, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Chaunta Himes, in 2017.
Survivors include his parents, Scott and Amber Chinn; sister Gracie Joy Chinn; grandparents David Himes, Sharon Chinn, Bob and Lori Chinn; and great-grandmother Mary Jane Chinn.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
