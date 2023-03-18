BEECH GROVE — Dalton Rorer, 84, of Beech Grove, died Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was a retired farmer and member of Bethel Baptist Church in Beech Grove.
Survivors: sisters, Lana Owens Burnett (Sonny) and Linda Wolf.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Elba. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Dalton’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy: Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, C/O Jerry Rager, 10685 Possum Trot Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Dalton at musterfuneralhomes.com.
