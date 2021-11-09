HAWESVILLE — Damon Thomas Gregory, loving husband, father, Granddaddy, and brother passed away November 6, 2021 at the age of 79.
Damon was born and raised in Hudson in Breckinridge County. He was born on July 24, 1942 to the late Homer and Ilene Keesee Gregory.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice Ross Gregory, and their three children, Bradley Gwyn (Michelle) Gregroy, Lewisport, Dana (Trace) Kirkwood, Shelbyville, and Deana (Jesse) Emmick, Lewisport.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kayley and Adam Gregory, Sylvia and Parkman Kirkwood, and Curtis Emmick; two step grandchildren Danielle and Tyler Harding; and three step great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind his siblings, Norman Gregory and Glenda Tucker, both of Hudson, Connie Kintner and Terry Gregory, both of Leitchfield and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Damon retired from Houchens Industries, working in the Leitchfield and Hardinsburg stores and managing the Lewisport store. He owned the Gambles Hardware Store and The Country Boy Restaurant. Damon worked for Commonwealth Aluminum, as well as Willamette and Domtar Paper Companies before retiring in April of 2020.
Damon loved to laugh and was always ready with a joke. He was well known in Hancock County for building his high quality porch swings and picnic tables, which he assembled in a workshop behind his home on Main Street. He was an avid Country and Bluegrass music fan and collected CDs, tapes, and records.
Born during the daunting days of the Second World War, Damon was a peaceful, kind man, beloved by his family, co-workers, customers, and anyone who knew him.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Hilldale United Methodist Church with burial following in Bethel Cemetery in Breckinridge County. Damon’s family will be greeting friends on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at Hilldale UMC.
Memorial contributions may be made in Damon’s honor to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org.
Share your memories and condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
