ALVIN, Texas — On Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Dan Davis, 50, loving and loved family man and friend, passed away in Alvin, Texas, from a heart attack.
Dan was born Jan. 13, 1971, in Owensboro to Danny and Carolyn. A 1988 Apollo graduate, he continued in a career of sales and management for over 30 years.
Dan had a passion for business and knew how to spot a winner just as his great-grandfather, Jack Alvey, did. Dan was selling mobile phones before most people knew what they were. At the time of his death, he was a regional manager for Good Feet in Houston, Texas. He also had a lifelong love for Fourth of July, fishing, music, Dallas Cowboys and all things Star Wars. He was known for his love of family and friends, quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Danny, and uncle KW.
He is survived by his daughters, Bianca and Sophia; mother Carolyn; siblings Kristie and Michael; nephews Timmy and Nathan; and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Rockport City Park.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 1621 Maple Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Commented