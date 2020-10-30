Dan M. Griffith IV died Oct. 24, 2020, in Cincinnati. He was 84 years old. Mr. Griffith was a 1954 graduate of Owensboro High School, a Tulane University graduate and attended the University of Kentucky Law College. While employed by the Cincinnati Printing Industries Association, he took upon negotiations at Cornell University.
Griffith was executive director of the Savings and Loan League of Southwestern Ohio and founder and first president of Cincinnati Association Executives, a group of trade association managers. He was a member of the American Society of Association Executives in Washington D.C. He was a commercial realtor member of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Boards of Realtors, where he was chairman of the political action committee and the Million Dollar Club.
Griffith was an Army veteran of the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany. He was a life member of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division and the 7th Infantry Regiment Association.
Mr. Griffith was a member of the Ohio Society, a farmers group, Covington Rotary Club, Chambers of Commerce, Owensboro Country Club, Cincinnati Art Museum, RiverPark Center, St. John’s Unitarian Church, where he was chairman of the finance committee, Contemporary Arts Center of Cincinnati, Tulane Alumni Club, Sigma Chi Alumni Chapter of Cincinnati and The World Affairs Council of Greater Cincinnati. He served on the board of the Owensboro World Affairs Council and was a member of the English-Speaking Union branches in Cincinnati and Louisville.
An avid traveler, Mr. Griffith traveled widely to Europe, North Africa, Hong Kong, Central America, Cuba, South America and beyond. He drove through all 50 States and Canada, Greece and Turkey. He was also an avid student of history. Griffith was a founding member of the Coalition of Political Assassination in Washington D.C.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, with burial in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
