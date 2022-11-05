BEAVER DAM — Dan Wilson, 82, of Beaver Dam, went to his Heavenly home Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 21, 1940, in Ohio County to the late Kirby Wilson and Ida Mae Hurt Wilson. Dan was a retired coal miner, working at Homestead Mines for Peabody Coal in Kentucky and Consolidated Electric Mines in Missouri. After returning home, he was employed by H.B. Stanley for 18 years. Dan was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, going to sales, and spending time with his family.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, W.H. Wilson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 62 years, Peggy Alford Wilson; three children, Rachel (Rick) Bryson of Bowling Green, Jeff Wilson of Louisville, and Brandi (James) Segers of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren, Anna Bryson, Jacob (Brittany) Wilson, Jarod (Amanda) Wilson, Jansen Wilson, Austin (Adrianna) Segers, Jackson Segers, and Laynee Segers; four great-grandchildren, Stella Mae, Jonah, Luka, and Reagan Mae; three sisters, Peggy Cummings of Cub Run, Helen Wilson of Caneyville, and Pam Doyle of Caneyville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Dan’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42320 or Caretenders, 122 West Union St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented