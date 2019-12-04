Dana Boaz Vanover, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Jan. 8, 1970, in Owensboro to Woodrow and Caroline Boaz. She worked for the Heritage Assisted Living Home as an assistant manager and most recently for Dr. Vora.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Kelsey Boaz; son Jarrod Boaz and his wife, Hadley; two grandchildren, Baylen and Reid Boaz; and sister Christa Boaz.
Private services will be at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
