LIVERMORE — Dana Dickerson, 55, of Livermore, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Heartford House. Dana worked as a cook at Twice A Day Café and was a member of Community Church.
Survivors include her husband, Dallas Dickerson Sr.; a son, Dallas Dickerson Jr.; daughters Natalie Morris and Sarah Dickerson; her father, Danny Chambers; a brother, Allan Chambers; and a sister, Stacey Humphrey.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Dana’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Dana Dickerson Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
