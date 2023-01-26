MAYFIELD — Dana (Eubanks) Beck, 52, passed from this life Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, while adventuring in Texas, making the most of life. She was born Sept. 2, 1970, in Owensboro and lived in Lewisport for many years before moving to Mayfield. Dana was a faithful and God-fearing woman who served her family and others well. Her children considered home to be where she was.
Dana worked at Mayfield Family Eye Care as the office manager from 2011 to 2015. She was the family resource aide at Fancy Farm Elementary for a few years and also a secretary at High Point Baptist for a few years. However, her greatest accomplishment was raising six wonderful children.
Dana enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, and many other crafts, and she was a big Kentucky Wildcats fan. Dana poured her life into her children and grandchildren. She fit the part, whether it was talking Ninja Turtles, football, or shopping. Whatever her family needed, she was that.
She was preceded in death by both her maternal grandparents, R.W. and Eloise Cook; her paternal grandparents, Joseph Eubanks Sr. (Kathryn) and Doris (Tom) Coursey; and her aunt, Patricia (Trish) Lee.
She is survived by her husband, Letcher Beck Jr.; children, Tyler (Erika) Hester of Clinton, Mississippi, Stacey (Josh) Ward of Paducah, Alex (Tami) Beck of Wickliffe, Taryn (Mitchell) Smith of Farmington, and Cody Beck and Caleb Beck, both of Mayfield; parents, Joseph Eubanks Jr. and Elaine (Lem) Kellems; sisters, Lisa (Eric) Willis and Lisa (Jeff) Heifner; grandchildren, Kylie, Drake, Porter, Oliver, Masyn, Levi, and Drew Ellen.
Dana was well-loved by her in-laws, Letcher (Frances) Beck Sr. and Paul (Betty) Bergfalk, and sister-in-law, Kimber Carroll, and she also left behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved very much.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lewisport Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. Dana’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/.
Share your memories and condolences with her family https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
