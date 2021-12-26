Dana G. Wyrick Gill, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Kansas City native was born Feb. 8, 1961, to the late Gailard Paul and Hazel Wyrick. Dana worked at Dolly Madison as the union steward and housekeeping for several motels. After moving to West Virginia, she received her LPN degree and became an ordained minister. While there, she met her future husband, David Gill, online, which took her across the country to California. While there, she helped in evacuation centers during wildfires. When David passed in 2017, she moved to Owensboro to be close to her grandchildren. Dana loved crafts, crocheting and all outdoor activities. She was a jack-of-all-trades, teaching her son to do construction. Dana was a fun, upbeat woman with a big heart who loved serving others.
In addition to her parents, Dana was also preceded in death by her husband, David Gill, in 2017; and sister
Shirley Schultz.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, James Logan (Lisa Rudebush); daughter Kristle Logan (Chris Waterbury); the father of her children and best friend, Bruce Logan; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Joy Tolbert; brother Paul Robert Wyrick; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
