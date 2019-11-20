Dana Joyce Hayden, 42, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov.18, 2019. She was born Oct. 16, 1977, in Jefferson County, to Roy Delbert and Gayle Morgan Hayden. Dana had a big heart, was adored by many and loved her children more than anything. She was very adventurous, loved music and enjoyed frequenting thrift sales. She also had a passion for working in her flower garden for hours at a time and loved animals, even sometimes rescuing them from the side of the road. Dana graduated from Apollo High School in 1996 and was a district manager for the Messenger-Inquirer in the circulation department.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gus and Christine Morgan and J.C. and Mary Hayden.
Dana is survived by her parents, Roy and Gayle Hayden; her significant other, Cliffton Smeathers; her children, Tyler Polston, Jaron Ezell and Barrett Jean; a granddaughter, Adaline Polston; brother Dale Hayden and Melissa; and her nieces and nephew, Delaney, Avery and Weston Hayden.
The funeral service for Dana Joyce Hayden will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Herschel Morgan officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will follow in Utica Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dana Joyce Hayden may be left at www.glenncares.com.
