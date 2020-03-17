Dana Lynn O’Bryan-Eastham, 49, of Philpot, passed from bladder cancer on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee in the arms of her brother, Danny, and son Logan. She was born in Daviess County on Feb. 23, 1971, to Joseph D. O’Bryan and Lois Jane Drewry O’Bryan. She worked at River Valley Behavioral Health in Owensboro. Dana was born with spina bifida but that did not keep her from doing all the things she set out to do. Anyone that knew her was amazed how she could do various tasks. Walking with a walker and braces never kept her down. She drove a car, graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College, graduated with a masters in psychology from Spalding University in Louisville, had a son, got married, and had two grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Mildred Jollay Sinnett.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her son, Andrew Logan O’Bryan (Audrey Sanders); grandchildren Adrienne and Andrew Jr. O’Bryan; brothers Danny Joe O’Bryan (Debbie), Dennis Kevin O’Bryan (Sharon), and Jeffery Neil O’Bryan (Tonya); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy to Ingram Cancer Center 1301 Medical Center Dr. #1710 Nashville, TN 37232
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented