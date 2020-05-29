Dana M. Brigance Mayfield, 46, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Hartford on Oct. 26, 1973, she was the daughter of the late Donald Ray and Betty Sue James Brigance. Dana had worked as a CNA.
Surviving are her sons, Donald Brigance and John Travis McCormick; a sister, Donita Brigance; an aunt, Venetta Hicks; a niece, Sarah Stout; and a nephew, James Calvin Smith III.
Services will be private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
