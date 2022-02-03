Mrs. Dana Michelle Hammers Salsman, 52, from Bardstown, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital. Dana was born in Louisville on January 22, 1969, to the late Dean and Carol Newton Hammers. Dana was the President of Edgar Belle Construction. She loved dogs, helping people, and reading.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Richard Salsman.
Dana is survived by her son Joshua Hammers of New Haven and a brother Eddie Hammers of Upton.
The family is honoring her wishes for cremation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send expressions of sympathy to Barktown Rescue, Boston, KY.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road is in charge of arrangements.
Commented