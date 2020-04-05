LIVERMORE — Dana W. Cooper 59, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Crescent Springs, Kentucky. Dana Wayne Cooper was born April 30, 1960 in Carrollton, Missouri to Raymond Wendell and Mary Louise Gilbert Cooper and was married to the former Teresa Susan Lococo December 26, 1981. Dana retired as an officer from the Columbia Police Department in Columbia, Missouri, managed and then retired from Lifeway Christian Store in Owensboro and was currently working as a security guard at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a 1996 graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, a U.S. Marine, and a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a church deacon. Dana was a gun enthusiast and an avid deer hunter. He was a proud American and had a passion for life. He enjoyed spending time
with both his family and friends and loved being
able to share a joke at any time with his friends. Dana was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Cooper; by his step father, Arthur Buhrmester; and
by a brother, Raymond Cooper, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Teresa Cooper; a son, Caleb Cooper (Paityn) of Owensboro; a daughter, Rachel Boland (Bashar) of Crescent Springs, Kentucky; his mother, Mary Buhrmester of Carrollton, Missouri; and two brothers, Steve Cooper (Janice) of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri and Mike Cooper of Hale, Missouri.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when health conditions are permitting.
Musters will host a drive by public visitation for friends to support Dana’s family from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Please enter from the Morton Avenue side of the funeral home and follow the safety cones. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Dana’s family.
Dana’s services will be streamed live on www.facebook.com/Muster-
Funeral-Homes
-102816451369912 at 2:30 P.M. Tuesday.
The Dana W. Cooper family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church, Building Fund; 3788 Highway 431 North; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Dana at musterfuneralhomes.com.
