SACRAMENTO — Dana Woodburn, 49, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at her home in Sacramento. Dana Gail Woodburn was born Feb. 5, 1974, in Daviess County to Michael David and Maxine Cartwright Woodburn. Dana was a homemaker, earlier worked in the mortgage department of U.S. Bank in Owensboro, and was a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting figurines, caring for her flowers, and spending time with both her family and friends.
Dana was preceded in death by her brother, David Woodburn, and by her grandparents, C.W. and Joyce Woodburn, Edward Cartwright, and Christine Greenwood.
Survivors include a daughter, Summer Nicole Sinnett of Owensboro; a son, Michael David Woodburn of Sacramento; a grandson; her parents, Mike and Maxine Woodburn of Sacramento; and a cousin that she raised like her own daughter, Sierra Brown of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Wendell Wood officiating. Burial will be in the Sacramento Baptist Church Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Dana’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Dana Woodburn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Baptist Cemetery Fund, 15 Main St., Sacramento, KY 42372.
Share your memories and photos of Dana at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented