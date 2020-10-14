HARTFORD — Dane Willis Himes, 50, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 10, 1970, in Hartford to the late Dennis Ray Himes and Sharon Willoughby Smith, surviving. He was a self-employed pool technician. Dane was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Ray Himes.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, son Willoby Himes of Beaver Dam; significant other Amber Shumate of Hartford; mother Sharon Willoughby Smith of Falls of Rough; brother Denny (Virginia) Himes of Hartford; sister Shavonna (Gregory) Ross of Lexington; two nieces, Cati Joiner and Meta-Leigh Himes; nephew True Ross; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jeremy Volk officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Wood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Dane’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Willoby Himes Trust Fund, c/o First Kentucky Bank, P.O. Box 65, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Dane Willis Himes by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
