Daneshia Shumaker, 30, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Friday, May 5, 2023. She was born Aug. 29, 1992, in Oceanside, California to Daniel Sr. and Alison Shumaker. Daneshia’s charismatic personality captivated those around her.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Danarica.
She is survived by her parents, Daniel Sr. and Alison Shumaker; siblings, Danessa, DaTonya, and Daniel Shumaker, II; and her children, Ca’Maya, Grace and Brooklyn.
All are welcome to attend a celebration of life held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations towards the care of Daneshia’s three children, ages 2-10, at https://gofund.me/7b18aa44.
Memories and condolences for the family of Daneshia may be left at www.glenncares.com.
