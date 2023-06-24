Daniel Anthony Frantz Sr., 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Owensboro on Jan. 1, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph and Flora Belle Hinton Frantz. Mr. Frantz was a Boilermaker and member of Boilermakers Local 40 in Elizabethtown. A loving father and grandfather, he loved spending time with his family, playing golf and traveling. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a National Guard Veteran.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Frantz was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Anthony “Boonie” Frantz, Jr. in 2019, and 12 siblings.
Surviving are his sons, Douglas Frantz, David Frantz and Dennis Frantz; several grandchildren, including Alissa Frantz, Daniel Anthony Frantz, III and Egypt Marie Frantz; several great-grandchildren; and many friends and extended family.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
