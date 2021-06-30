BREMEN — Daniel D. O’Bannon, 82, of Bremen, died at 3:46 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence. Daniel was born April 29, 1939, in Muhlenberg County and was a construction worker for William E. Grove’s Construction Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Margie O’Bannon; and three brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Anderson O’Bannon; son Steve O’Bannon; daughter Dana (Joseph) Wheatley; grandchildren Megan (Joe) Gee and Casey (Richard) Lane; and sisters Betty Jo Hafley and Brenda Barfield.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home with Johnathan Flener and J.T. Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tucker
Commented