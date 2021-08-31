ROCKPORT, Ind. — Daniel “Danny” Joseph Romans, 64, of Rockport, Indiana died on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his home.
He was a store manager for Kight Home Center for 35 years. He attended The Refuge of Rockport.
Survivors include his wife, Alita Romans; his son, Jarod Romans and his wife, Carla; his daughter, Brianne Romans; and his brother, Jim Romans.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at The Refuge of Rockport, 3078 SR 66, Rockport, Indiana 47635. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
