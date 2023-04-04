Daniel “Danny” R. Falloway, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, in the comforts of his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Delbert A. Falloway and Katherine Miller Cissna. Danny served in the Army National Guard and was the owner and operator of the local Falloway Auto Parts Salvage for 40-plus years.
Danny’s passion in life was family, working, building race cars, and spending time with his grandchildren. Nothing brought him more happiness than driving his 35 Ford and watching his race cars win races.
Along with his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Cockran and Gail Trogden, and his brothers, Ronald Falloway and Jerry Falloway.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years to the day, Peggy Ann O’Bryan Falloway; children, Misty (Ricky) Rudd and Ronnie (Amie) Falloway; grandchildren, Shelbie Nolte (J.D.), Crystal (Brian) Richards, Carson Rudd, Cole Falloway, Camden Rudd, and Baylie Falloway; great-grandchildren; Lacie Ann Nolte, Reese Richards, Molly Richards, and Beau Richards; siblings, Delbert (Vicki) Falloway, Glen (Linda) Falloway, Frankie (Anita) Revlett, Jeanie (Robert) Russell, Donna (Ray) Owens, Kathy Kicinski, and Frannie Sunn.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend the opportunity for family and friends to dress casually or in their racing attire to honor the memory of Danny.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Daniel "Danny" R. Falloway and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
