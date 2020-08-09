Daniel “Danny” Wayne Durbin Sr., 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Florida. He was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Owensboro to the late John Paul Sr. and Dorothy Marie Hamilton Durbin. Danny, a United States Navy veteran, worked as a driver/engineer and retired after 26½ years from the Owensboro Fire Department.
Danny was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, a member of the Owensboro Antique Car Club and worked at Raben for 13 years, but the last three years, he drove the courtesy shuttle handing out his handmade rosaries to his passengers. He was kind, loved his family and in-laws dearly, and had the biggest heart. He also enjoyed making his kids happy and doing projects with them. He was always by his wife’s side and enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his grandchildren play.
Along with his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a nephew, Billy Lindsey; and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Osborne.
Left to honor his memory are his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Barbara Basham Durbin; his children, Heather (Chris) Hagan and Daniel (Misty) Durbin II; grandchildren Bristen Hagan, Dylan Durbin, Maci Durbin, LaDaniel Hagan, Christopher Hagan and Tyler Hagan; four great-grandchildren; siblings Paula (Ron) Bowlds, Ron (Judie) Durbin, Bonnie Morris and Johnny (Julie) Durbin; several nieces and nephews and his grand-puppies, Winston and Jax; one brother-in-law, Ralph Basham; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Osborne and Suzanne Basham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Durbin in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation; P.O. Box 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation; P.O. Box 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
