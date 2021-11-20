Daniel E. Hester, 86, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Fort Thomas. He was born June 25, 1935, in Greenville, Alabama, to the late Daniel E. and Etta Harrison Hester Sr. Daniel was retired as a welder with Southwire and a member of Harvest Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Daniel was a loving man who enjoyed traveling and spending much time with his wife until she passed away. He will be greatly missed and always in his family’s hearts.
Daniel was also preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Helen Hester on June 18, 2019; a sister, Dorothy Maynard; and two brothers, Glenn Edward Hester and Jesse Earl Hester.
Surviving are two sisters, Gail Wells of Fort Thomas and Margie O’Conner of Texas; nieces and nephews Daniel Maynard, Robin Wells, Jeff Wells, Terry Hester, Mark O’Conner, Matt O’Conner, Tammy Wells and Darlene Smith.
Services for Mr. Hester with military honors will be 10 a.m. Monday in the Chapel of Rosehill Cemetery with burial following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harvest Baptist Church Gymnasium Building Fund, 4430 Old Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
