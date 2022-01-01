LIVERMORE — Daniel E. Hudson Sr., 66, of Livermore, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was Marine during the Vietnam era and worked at the T.V.A. plant.
Survivors include his son, Daniel E. Hudson Jr.; daughters Wilma C. Scott and Darcey Elizabeth Hudson; step-children Matt Davis and James Morris; and brother James Hudson.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements.
