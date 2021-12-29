Daniel E. Sublett, 74, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 24, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Forrest C. and Katherine Midkiff Sublett. Dan was an independent truck driver. He enjoyed cooking, going to car shows, working on old cars and was a gun enthusiast.
He is survived by a son, Keith Sublett (Vicky); daughter Karen Sublett; two grandchildren, Daniel James Sublett and MacKenzie Elizabeth Sublett; two step-grandchildren, Breanna Drake (Austin) and Clay Mills (Brittany); two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; siblings Mike Sublett (Sharon), Kathie Semro (Jerry) and Nelda Brown (Tim); several nieces and nephews; uncle Raymond Midkiff; and his longtime companion, Lana Gregory.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Buck Creek Baptist Church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
